Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
CA boss Sutherland apologises to fans

Rob Forsaith and Michael Ramsey
AAP /

Cricket Australia (CA) chief James Sutherland has apologised to fans over the Cape Town ball-tampering saga, also refusing to guarantee Steve Smith will continue as captain.

Smith's fate is one of several major questions which remain unanswered after the shocking revelations of the illegal practice on day three of the third Test against South Africa.

Smith, who admitted he had authorised Cameron Bancroft using tape to interfere with the ball in a bid to create reverse-swing, and David Warner have stood down as captain and vice-captain for the rest of the ongoing match at Newlands.

CA has opted to send their head of integrity to South Africa to investigate the cheating scandal before the fate of Smith, Bancroft and Warner is determined.

Sutherland fronts the media. Pic: Getty

Questions will also be asked about Darren Lehmann's level of awareness, although Smith denied his coach was aware of the sordid practice.

"We are sorry," Sutherland wrote in an email sent to fans on CA's mailing list.

"This behaviour calls into question the integrity of the team and Cricket Australia.

"We know how you feel and have heard your feedback loud and clear. We share your anger and disappointment.

"We have launched an immediate investigation.

"All Australians, like us, want answers and we will keep you updated on our findings, as a matter of urgency."

Quizzed repeatedly at an earlier press conference on whether Smith should remain as captain, Sutherland was non-committal but said he was "shocked and extremely disappointed" by the revelations.

"In recent times, as you know, I've had reason to speak to Steve about the team's behaviour," Sutherland told reporters in Melbourne on Sunday.

"I have very strong and clear views about the responsibility of the Australian cricket team to play the game in the right spirit.

"I don't think anyone will be any under illusions there within the team as to what I think about this."

The incident seems certain to irreparably tarnish Smith's otherwise squeaky-clean reputation and has led to former Test stars Adam Gilchrist and Simon Katich questioning his future as captain.

Sutherland claimed CA needed a "clearer picture" of what had transpired before taking further action, despite Smith having admitted to what he called "a big mistake".

The CEO also avoided addressing Lehmann's future as coach.

CA integrity boss Iain Roy and head of high performance Pat Howard will depart for Cape Town on Sunday and are set to arrive on Monday.

"We will get to the bottom of this and we will take appropriate action," Sutherland said.

"By appointing our head of integrity to this project, it is being dealt with as a matter of urgency and seriousness."

