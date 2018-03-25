Cricket scandal: South Africa v Australia -- flash points

Cape Town, March 24, 2018 (AFP) - - The 2018 Test series between South Africa and Australia has been plagued by controversy on and off the field.

AFP Sports looks at the flash points following Saturday's stunning confession of ball-tampering by Australia captain Steve Smith and teammate Cameron Bancroft:

1st Test, Durban:

-- Australia vice-captain David Warner and South Africa wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock clash as the teams head for the dressing rooms.

Warner claims he was reacting to a "vile and disgusting" remark about his wife by De Kock.

Both players were punished for the bust-up with Warner fined 75 percent of his match fee and De Kock 25 percent.

Warner said he was used to taking flak from fans and opposition players, but claimed De Kock's remark crossed a line.

"The other day I was probably out of line. I've seen the footage and I regret the way it played out but for me -- it is how I am and I responded emotionally and regretted the way I played out," he said.

"But I'll always stick up for my family."

2nd Test, Port Elizabeth

-- South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is banned for two matches after barging into Australia skipper Steve Smith.

However, Rabada successfully appealed and was cleared to play in the third Test in Cape Town.

"The ICC have set the standard, haven't they? There was clearly contact out in the middle," said Smith.

"I certainly won't be telling my bowlers to go out there and after you take a wicket go and get in their space. I don't think that is on and part of the game. But the standard has been set."

3rd Test, Cape Town

-- Australia laid an official complaint over what coach Darren Lehmann labelled "disgraceful" behaviour by spectators.

"You are talking about abuse of various players and their families and personal abuse," said Lehmann.

"It's not on at a cricket game -- not just here, it shouldn't happen. You can have banter, that's good fun, but it's gone too far here."

The principal target was Warner, who was approached by a spectator in the members' stand after he was dismissed, causing Warner to stop and turn as he climbed the steps to the dressing room.

The pair appeared to exchange heated words with unconfirmed reports saying the spectator was evicted from the ground.

Some spectators who aimed lewd chants at Warner's wife, Candice, were ejected from Newlands.

-- On Saturday, Smith and Bancroft admit ball-tampering after Bancroft is seen using a yellow object to alter the condition of the ball.

"I want to be accountable for my actions," said Bancroft.

Smith admitted it was a pre-meditated plan: "The leadership group knew about it. We spoke about it at lunch. I'm not proud of what happened. It's not in the spirit of the game."

