Mitchell's AFL record has Clarkson worried

Tom Mitchell's record AFL game left Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson more concerned than impressed.

How much is too much? The Hawkes' Tom Mitchell.

Mitchell racked up 54 possessions in Saturday night's 34-point win over Collingwood at the MCG.

That's the most disposals in a game and Hawks fans cheered when he broke the mark with a handball late in the last quarter.

Gary Ablett had 53 at Gold Coast six years ago, equalling the record that Greg Williams set in 1989 while playing for Sydney.

While Clarkson lauded Mitchell's stellar performance, the four-time premiership coach is a big believer in the team sharing the load.

He wants a more even spread of disposals in their developing midfield.

"He played a first-class game but having said that ... we'd prefer that he wasn't getting 50 touches," Clarkson said.

"But how can you tell a bloke not to go and get the footy?

"Certainly it's been the case with our side over the last 10-12 years - we've never wanted a significant focus on any one player.

Clarkson noted Mitchell also had 50 in round nine last year against Collingwood - and Hawthorn lost.

Then, Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley raised eyebrows when he questioned the impact of Mitchell's game.

Buckley said after Saturday night that Mitchell was best afield.

Buckley added that they played Taylor Adams, Steele Sidebottom and Jack Crisp on Mitchell after quarter time, but the Hawks' reigning best and fairest winner was too good.

"He's probably one of the cleanest handlers in the 'shoe box', in the first 5-10m - and he's proving to be a really good spreader to the next contest," Buckley said.

"We tried to curb his influence.

"He's going to keep doing what he does."

Clarkson also defended how Collingwood tried to counter Mitchell.

"I'd probably do what Bucks has done as well and just back them (their midfield) in," he said.

Clarkson was pleased with Hawthorn's performance, saying it was a typical round-one game with plenty of mistakes.

The Hawks pulled clear in the second quarter and were able to hold off Collingwood in the second half.

"We were challenged on a regular basis - that wasn't an easy game of footy," Clarkson said.

Ryan Burton suffered a left ankle injury and is in doubt for their Easter Monday blockbuster against Geelong.