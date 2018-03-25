Dressed for success: After Olympic slip, Papadakis, Cizeron win third world title

Milan (AFP) - French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won a third title at the world figure skating championships on Saturday with another breathtaking record breaking performance.

The Olympic silver medallists -- already world champions in 2015 and 2016 -- led all the way earning world record scores for their perfect free dance to 'Moonlight Sonata' which earned them 123.47 points and overall total, 207.20, in Milan.

They had already achieved a world best in the short dance during the week.

"We wanted it to feel like a really special moment and it did. It's a moment we're going to cherish," said Cizeron.

"We're happy of course because of the scores but also because of the feeling we had on the ice.

"We had so much control in what we were doing. It's one of the first times we achieved such a level of quality in the programme.

"Our connection with each other and with the audience was incredible."

Papadakis, 22, and Cizeron, 23, have been superb all season, becoming the first ice dancers to break the 200-point mark last year.

But their Olympic title bid came unstuck in South Korea when Papadakis's dress became loose, exposing a breast.

Despite the perfection of their free skate Papadakis said they were very demanding of themselves.

"Perfection doesn't exist," she said.

"We try to be the best we can all the time. There's always things to improve and competitors to be scarred of."

Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue -- who train with the French in Montreal -- took their first world podium with silver with 196.64 points.

"We have a history of making some errors so it's just a great way to finish the season," said 27-year-old Hubbell.

Canadians Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje fought their way back into medal position scoring 192.35 to win bronze for a third world medal and first since 2015.

"We had a difficult season riddled with injuries and some of the lowest lows of our career, it's remarkable that we could end up on this high note," said Weaver.

Olympic champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada who took the gold last year ahead of the French did not defend their world title.