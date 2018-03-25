Smith bags Masters start, exits WGC event

Cameron Smith says a weight has been lifted off his shoulders having clinched an invitation to the Masters from his very last opportunity.

His second career start at the Augusta National major was a consolation prize for being bundled out of the quarter-finals at the World Golf Championships-Match Play event in Texas.

The 24-year-old from Brisbane was sent packing from his WGC-Match Play debut when he was swept aside by Sweden's Alex Noren 4 and 2 at Austin Country Club on Saturday.

Coming into the event ranked No.50 in the world, Smith's hopes of playing Augusta were on a knife's edge as several players seeded lower than him also advanced to the elimination stage.

The world's top 50 golfers qualify for the Masters with the field all but finalised on Monday (Tuesday AEDT), except for the winner of next week's Houston Open.

"It is a huge relief," Smith said, who is projected to rise to world No.44.

"My biggest goal for the early part of this year was to get back into the top 50 so I could play the Masters and I'm really excited to get back."

Smith didn't want to know the result he needed but secured the Masters start when he defeated England's Tyrrell Hatton in their round-of-16 clash on Saturday morning.

"I was just coming here to try and win the tournament; I didn't want to get obsessed with results of qualifying for the Masters," Smith said.

"I'm a little annoyed at losing (to Noren) because I felt as though I handed Alex the match with a few mistakes."

Smith tied for 55th on debut at Augusta in 2016 but has since broken through for a maiden US PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic.

He also claimed a first professional title on home soil last year at the Australian PGA Championship.

Meanwhile, Noren will face American Kevin Kisner, who thumped England's Ian Poulter 8 and 6, in the semi-finals on Sunday morning.

Bubba Watson, who accounted for Kiradech Aphibarnrat 5 and 3, will meet world No.2 Justin Thomas after he defeated Kyle Stanley 2 and 1.

If Thomas beats two-time Masters winner Watson and advances to the final, he will usurp Dustin Johnson as world No.1.

Johnson has held golf's top spot since knocking Australian Jason Day off the perch in February last year.