Port sweating on Ryder injury in AFL

Port Adelaide are sweating on results of scans on lead ruckman Paddy Ryder's injured Achilles.

Ryder suffered the injury in Port's 50-point victory of Fremantle on Saturday, with Power coach Ken Hinkley bracing for the loss of his ruckman.

"I don't have all the information right now but he didn't play out the game," Hinkley said after Port's 16.14 (110) to 9.6 (60) win.

"That suggests to me - I'm probably taking over the doctor's role here - I'm saying I think he's probably going to miss some time, but I don't know."

Ryder has been troubled by Achilles problems in the past with Hinkley pledging not to rush the All-Australian's return.

Port don't have ready replacement with ruck back-ups Billy Frampton, Peter Ladhams and Sam Hayes all yet to play an AFL game.

"We won't rush people who are not ready, we will make decisions based on what is right for us," Hinkley said of the replacement.

Ryder's injury marred what the Power coach described as "a good strong start" to the season for Port.

Recruits Jack Watts (three goals), Steven Motlop (two goals), Dom Barry (22 touches) were prominent but fellow newcomer Tom Rockliff was quiet.

The ex-Brisbane captain, who missed the pre-season games because of knee soreness, gathered just 12 disposals.

"You expect that," Hinkley said.

"He has done a lot of training but we knew he was probably going to be a little bit rusty, but I thought he joined in at the right times."