Burns, Renshaw push Test cases in Shield

Queensland opener Joe Burns has thrust his name forward as a potential emergency replacement for Cameron Bancroft as he approaches a half-century on day three of the Sheffield Shield final against Tasmania.

Queensland's Brendan Doggett celebrates taking the wicket of Tasmania centurion Matthew Wade.

The Bulls moved to 1-128 on Sunday at Allan Border Field - to trail by 349 runs - before an early tea break was taken due to rain.

Burns is 49 not out and looks comfortable alongside Marnus Labuschagne (27 not out) in response to Tasmania's first-innings total of 477.

But whether he or fellow opener Matt Renshaw (37) completes the match remains to be seen.

Bancroft is expected to receive a suspension for ball-tampering in Australia's third Test against South Africa in Cape Town and the future of captain Steve Smith and other members of the team's leadership group is uncertain.

With the fourth Test in Johannesburg beginning on Friday, if any players from the Shield final are to be flown over a decision will most likely need to be made before Tuesday, when the Shield final is due to finish.

The match has already seen major disruptions after all play on day one was abandoned due to a soaked outfield at the inner-city Brisbane venue.

Burns needs just one more run to register his fourth half-century of the season, having also struck two tons.

Renshaw has been in sensational form since the Shield resumed in February, notching three centuries in his last three outings, and would be the more likely option for the Australian side.

The 21-year-old looked uncharacteristically urgent in the middle, smacking four boundaries and two sixes before he edged Jackson Bird behind.

Resuming on 6-360 on Sunday, Tasmania added 117 more runs before they were bowled out.

Matthew Wade (108) converted his overnight score of 92 not out into an important century, but soon after was caught by Queensland wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson as he attempted to hook a short ball from rookie quick Brendan Doggett.

Sam Rainbird (57) helped pad out the score with his debut Shield half-century, which included seven boundaries and two sixes - aided by handy contributions from Jackson Bird (13) and Andrew Fekete (25 not out).

Doggett finished with figures of 5-101 - his second five-wicket haul in first-class cricket - on what has proven to be a rather lifeless pitch.

Tasmania need an outright win to clinch the title and face a difficult task in claiming 19 more wickets over the next two-and-a-half days on the basis of play so far.