Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Cape Town, March 24, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the close of play on the third day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands on Saturday:

South Africa, first innings, 311

Australia, first innings

(overnight 245-9)

C. Bancroft lbw b Philander 77

D. Warner b Rabada 30

U. Khawaja c Rabada b Morkel 5

S. Smith c Elgar b Morkel 5

S. Marsh c De Kock b Morkel 26

M. Marsh c De Kock b Philander 5

T. Paine not out 34

P. Cummins c De Villiers b Rabada 4

M. Starc c De Villiers b Rabada 2

N. Lyon c Elgar b Morkel 47

J. Hazlewood c Amla b Rabada 10

Extras (b1, lb5, nb4) 10

Total (69.5 overs) 255

Fall of wickets: 1-43 (Warner), 2-61 (Khawaja), 3-72 (Smith), 4-150 (S. Marsh), 5-150 (Bancroft), 6-156 (M. Marsh), 7-173 (Cummins), 8-175 (Starc), 9-241 (Lyon)

Bowling: Philander 15-5-26-2 (1nb), Rabada 20.5-1-91-4 (3nb), Morkel 21-7-87-4, Maharaj 12-3-35-0, Bavuma 1-0-10-0

South Africa, second innings

A. Markram c Cummins b Starc 84

D. Elgar c Smith b Cummins 14

H. Amla c Bancroft b Cummins 31

A. de Villiers not out 51

F. du Plessis lbw b Lyon 20

T. Bavuma c sub (Handscomb) b Hazlewood 5

Q. de Kock not out 29

Extras (b4) 4

Total (5 wkts, 72 overs) 238

Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Elgar), 2-104 (Amla), 3-151 (Markram), 4-196 (Du Plessis), 5-201 (Bavuma)

Bowling: Starc 15-2-48-1, Hazlewood 17-4-46-1, Cummins 19-4-47-2, Lyon 16-1-69-1, Smith 1-0-6-0, M. Marsh 4-0-18-0

Match situation: South Africa lead by 294 runs with five wickets remaining in the second innings

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Nigel Llong (both ENG)

TV umpire: Ian Gould (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

str/gj