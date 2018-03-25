Cricket: South Africa v Australia scores

Cape Town, March 24, 2018 (AFP) - - South Africa had taken their overall lead to 294 when bad light stopped play on the third day of the third Test against Australia at Newlands on Saturday.

Brief scores at the stoppage:

South Africa 311 and 238-5 (A. Markram 84, A. de Villiers 51 not out; P. Cummins 2-47).

Australia 255 (C. Bancroft 77, N. Lyon 47; K. Rabada 4-91, M. Morkel 4-87).

Match situation: South Africa lead by 294 runs with five wickets remaining in the second innings.

Toss: South Africa