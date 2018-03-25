News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Bancroft charged with ball tampering
Australian cricket team caught out in cheating scandal

Moscow says Europe 'unpredictable and aggressive' over Skripal: RIA

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow is uncomfortable about European states' stance over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England, RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Saturday.

Moscow says Europe 'unpredictable and aggressive' over Skripal: RIA

Moscow says Europe 'unpredictable and aggressive' over Skripal: RIA

"It's a big discomfort for us to have unpredictable and aggressive counterparts. But this is the reality we have to live with," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the agency.
He said Russia would not "lose momentum" in conveying its points about the case to European countries.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Back To Top