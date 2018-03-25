SAfrica build lead to 294, reach 5-238

South African superstar AB de Villiers' composure has quelled another Australian fightback in Cape Town, where the tourists are reeling from a ball-tampering charge levelled against Cameron Bancroft.

An unbeaten fifty by AB de Villiers has helped douse hope of an Australia fightback on day three.

The Proteas reached 5-238 at stumps on day three of the third Test, building a 294-run lead to be in the box seat for victory and a 2-1 series lead.

There were plenty more evictions for rowdy behaviour, with Australia's security officer at one stage stationing himself on the fence when David Warner fielded in the deep.

There was also a couple of intense moments out in the middle, with Pat Cummins giving de Villiers a serve after the incredible innovator got off the mark by belting a six over the head of point.

But it is a small yellow piece of tape in Bancroft's pants that will hog all the headlines after the opener was charged by the match referee with ball tampering.

Bancroft could yet be banned from the fourth and final Test, while Steve Smith could be sanctioned after admitting it was a premeditated plan that his leadership group hatched at lunch.

Australia toiled diligently at Newlands and would have fancied their chances of keeping the target to something somewhat reasonable when the scoreboard read 5-201.

But de Villiers and Quinton de Kock warded off the prospect of another collapse, finishing unbeaten on 51 and 29 respectively when bad light ended play.

A pair of dropped catches helped Aiden Markram score 84, hammering home South Africa's advantage after they seized a first-innings lead of 56 runs.

Usman Khawaja grassed a one-handed diving catch at gully during the first over, at which point both Markram and the Proteas had yet to score.

It was a sharp chance but Mitchell Starc's look of anguish said plenty about its importance.

Smith then put down an even more difficult one-hander, which came when Markram was on 59.

Starc entered the third Test under an injury cloud because of a sore calf, with the tourists likely to sweat on his fitness ahead of the game in Johannesburg.

The left-armer, who has already delivered 36 overs in the match, looked to be in much discomfort at times on Saturday.

Cummins was Australia's most potent weapon, removing Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla to back up his first-innings burst of 4-7.

Warner, acting as skipper when Smith was off the ground in Saturday's final session, successfully reviewed an lbw shout from Nathan Lyon to help the offspinner grab his 299th Test wicket.