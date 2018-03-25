Hamilton ready for Aussie GP party mode

There may not be a "party mode" on his Mercedes engine but Lewis Hamilton still looks like he'll have plenty to celebrate in Sunday's Australian Grand Prix after claiming pole with some record breaking heroics.

Lewis Hamilton is all smiles after qualifying in pole position for the Australian Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion raised eyebrows with a last gasp qualifying burst to clock a lap record one minute 21.16 seconds and finish more than 0.6 of a second clear of Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen at Albert Park on Saturday.

The Briton claimed his seventh pole at Melbourne, breaking Ayrton Senna's record.

Hamilton's extraordinary finish prompted speculation the Mercedes gun had used a special qualifying engine mode or "party mode" that he had been quoted talking about recently.

But Hamilton was quick to shut down the chatter at the post-qualifying press conference.

"On that lap I was in the same mode as the lap before," he said.

"There is no party mode, I've never said that. Although that does sound cool.

"It was about getting the tyres in the right temperature and getting the sectors right - it was about putting them together."

Hamilton then added: "I am always in party mode".

Australia's Red Bull star Daniel Ricciardo was clearly not convinced, saying Mercedes' special qualifying engine mode was "a bit scary".

"That sucks. It's frustrating because I'm over it - I think everyone else wants to see them (Mercedes) get challenged a bit more so that (final qualifying burst) was a little bit of a punch in the stomach to everyone," Ricciardo told reporters.

"I know that obviously they're loving it, they're in a good position but everyone else is hating it.

"Hopefully we can catch up, hopefully in the race they don't have as much of that because that's a bit scary, that mode they've got.

"That was like throwing a pie in everyone's face."

Hamilton's former Mercedes teammate, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, said rivals "may as well pack up and go" after witnessing qualifying track-side.

"When he's in this form the rest may as well pack up and go because there's no way of beating him - that looked extremely special," he told Sky Sports.

Hamilton sounded in awe of himself in a video posted after qualifying.

"When I came out the last corner and I was like ...'that's what I'm talking about, that's what you've been working towards' and I had no idea up until that moment that I was going to do that lap," he said.

"I know I can do it but the question is whether or not you're going to do it.

"It was a real boost in confidence for myself.

"Now the pressure reverts to tomorrow."

The 58-lap Australian Grand Prix starts at 1600 AEDT.