Milan (AFP) - American quad-jumping prodigy Nathan Chen claimed men's gold in the world figure skating championships on Saturday.

The 18-year-old from Salt Lake City took his first world title ahead of Japan's Shoma Uno, who snatched silver despite falling three times in the free skating final.

Mikhail Kolyada also fell twice but took bronze in the final event of the season.

Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan did not defend his world title because of injury.