Today in History, 25/3

AAP and agencies
AAP /

HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY ON THIS DATE

2017: Roman Heinze is found guilty of assaulting two backpackers at Salt Creek in 2016.

752 - Pope Stephen II dies, two days after his election.

1306 - Robert de Bruce is crowned king of Scotland.

1807 - Britain abolishes the slave trade.

1865 - First Queensland Divorce Act is passed.

1877 - Australia's "immigrants' friend", Caroline Chisholm, dies in London.

1883 - Revolution breaks out in Haiti.

1911 - A fire at the Triangle Shirtwaist Co factory in New York kills 146 female workers, an event that galvanises America's labour movement.

1918 - Death of French composer Claude Debussy.

1949 - Laurence Olivier's Hamlet wins five Oscars. It is the first Academy Award-winning British film.

1957 - Belgium, France, West Germany, Italy, Luxembourg and the Netherlands sign the Treaty of Rome establishing the European Common Market, later to evolve into the European Union.

1966 - Five climbers become the first to reach summit of Mt Eiger in Swiss Alps.

1969 - Pakistan's President Ayub Khan turns power over to military after 11 years of leadership.

1975 - Saudi Arabia's King Faisal is assassinated in Riyadh by a nephew with history of mental illness.

1992 - Returning from 10 months in space, cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev is given smelling salts when he learns that the Soviet Union has disappeared while he was away.

1995 - In the NSW state election, the ALP, led by Bob Carr, wins 50 of 99 seats in the Lower House.

1997 - The Australian Senate votes to overturn the Northern Territory's Rights of the Terminally Ill law, the world's only law allowing terminally ill patients to commit suicide with a doctor's help.

1999 - Forty people are killed in a fire that traps at least 30 vehicles in the tunnel under Mont Blanc, western Europe's highest mountain.

2001 - At the 73rd Academy Awards, Gladiator wins the best picture Oscar and its star, Russell Crowe, wins best actor.

2003 - The administration of US President George W Bush submits a request to Congress for $US74.7 billion in funds for the war in Iraq.

2009 - Rupert Murdoch regains top spot in the annual BRW list of Australia's top 200 executives.

2012 - The US pays $US50,000 in compensation for each villager killed and $US11,000 for each person wounded in a shooting rampage allegedly carried out by a rogue American soldier in southern Afghanistan.

2014 - Craig Thomson, former Health Services Union national secretary and one-time Labor MP, is sentenced to 12 months' jail for fraud and theft but walks free on bail, pending an appeal.

2015 - Zayn Malik announces he is quitting British boy band One Direction, saying he wants to live as "a normal 22-year-old".

2017 - A Supreme Court jury finds 60-year-old Roman Heinze guilty of sexually assaulting a Brazilian woman and hitting a German woman with a hammer at Salt Creek, east of Adelaide, in February 2016.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Anne Bronte, English novelist (1820-1849); Arturo Toscanini, Italian-born conductor (1867-1957); Bela Bartok, Hungarian composer (1881-1945); David Lean, English film director (1908-1991); Bernard King, Australian chef-entertainer (1934-2002); Gloria Steinem, US feminist-editor (1934-); Aretha Franklin, US singer (1942-); Elton John, English entertainer-songwriter (1947-); Sarah Jessica Parker, US actress (1965-); Judith Lucy, Australian comedian (1968-); Melanie Blatt, British singer (1975-).

THOUGHT FOR TODAY

We do not do what we want and yet we are responsible for what we are - that is the fact. - Jean-Paul Sartre, French philosopher (1905-1980).

