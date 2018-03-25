Today's Birthday 25/3

Today's birthday, March 25: Australian comedian, actor and television host Colin Lane (1965 - ).

One-half of the successful comedy duo Lano and Woodley, Colin Lane has also hosted Australian cooking competition show Ready Steady Cook.

Born in Perth in 1965, Lane met future comedy partner Frank Woodley through theatre sports in the mid-1980s. The two first performed together with friend Scott Casley in the comedy trio, The Found Objects.

They performed in pubs around Australia and became semi-regulars on the ABC show The Big Gig.

When Casley left the group in 1993, Lane and Woodley became a duo. Woodley plays a naive, childlike goof who is frequently bullied by Lane's stern, controlling character.

Their first show, Fence, toured throughout Australia, winning the Moosehead Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, and was eventually taken the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1994, where it won the prestigious Perrier Comedy Award.

Riding on the back of their new-found fame the odd-couple pairing created two television shows together. The first was The Adventures of Lano and Woodley, which premiered on the ABC in 1997, and ran for two seasons. The second was their 2004 live show-turned TV special, The Island, which aired on The Comedy Channel.

The duo also released an album together, Lano and Woodley Sing Songs, and a novel titled Housemeeting.

In 2006, after working together for 20 years, Lane and Woodley decided to part ways due to a desire to pursue new challenges. In one final tour, they travelled through 37 Australian cities with their farewell show, Goodbye.

Since separating, Lane has gone on to write and perform his own solo cabaret show titled I'm Not Sure About the Music. He has also made regular appearances on Australia television and in 2005 had a supporting role in Jimeoin's film The Extra.

In 2011, Lane was a fill-in host on The Circle and also took on presenting duties for Ready Steady Cook for two years.

He and Woodley recently reunited at the 2016 Melbourne Comedy Festival, and are currently performing on their FLY tour around Australia.