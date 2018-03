Cape Town, March 24, 2018 (AFP) - - Brief scores at lunch on the third day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands on Saturday.

South Africa 311 and 65-1 (A. Markram 36 not out).

Australia 255 (C. Bancroft 77, N. Lyon 47; K. Rabada 4-91, M. Morkel 4-87).

Match situation: South Africa lead by 121 runs with nine wickets remaining in the second innings.

Toss: South Africa