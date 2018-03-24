Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Cape Town, March 24, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at the end of Australia's first innings on the third day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands on Saturday.

South Africa, first innings, 311

Australia, first innings

(overnight 245-9)

C. Bancroft lbw b Philander 77

D. Warner b Rabada 30

U. Khawaja c Rabada b Morkel 5

S. Smith c Elgar b Morkel 5

S. Marsh c De Kock b Morkel 26

M. Marsh c De Kock b Philander 5

T. Paine not out 34

P. Cummins c De Villiers b Rabada 4

M. Starc c De Villiers b Rabada 2

N. Lyon c Elgar b Morkel 47

J. Hazlewood c Amla b Rabada 10

Extras (b1, lb5, nb4) 10

Total (69.5 overs) 255

Fall of wickets: 1-43 (Warner), 2-61 (Khawaja), 3-72 (Smith), 4-150 (S. Marsh), 5-150 (Bancroft), 6-156 (M. Marsh), 7-173 (Cummins), 8-175 (Starc), 9-241 (Lyon)

Bowling: Philander 15-5-26-2 (1nb), Rabada 20.5-1-91-4 (3nb), Morkel 21-7-87-4, Maharaj 12-3-35-0, Bavuma 1-0-10-0

Match situation: South Africa lead by 56 runs on the first innings

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Nigel Llong (both ENG)

TV umpire: Ian Gould (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)