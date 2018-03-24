Fagan pleased with new-look AFL Lions

It's early days but Chris Fagan sees plenty to like from a new-look Brisbane, despite their opening-round AFL loss to St Kilda.

Brisbane's Cameron Rayner and Charlie Cameron (R) have shown top form in AFL's opening round.

The Saints came away from Saturday's clash at Etihad Stadium with a 25-point win but it was arguably Brisbane who shone brightest in a closer contest than the final margin suggested.

Wooden spooners last season, the Lions snatched the lead in the third term and threatened to pull off a massive upset before Jack Steven's late heroics sealed victory for St Kilda.

The early evidence suggests Brisbane will be far more competitive this season.

Star recruit Charlie Cameron booted three goals, No.1 draft pick Cameron Rayner made a dynamic start to his AFL career and Hugh McCluggage was outstanding in the midfield.

Then there was former Hawthorn skipper Luke Hodge (25 disposals), who showed his enduring class while marshalling the Lions backline.

"He's just such a great communicator," Fagan said.

"We all saw an example of that last year when he was miked up for that game against Adelaide. That's what he's like every week, that's what he's like at every training session.

"To have him at our club to help us is great."

The Lions also welcomed back three players who were sidelined for most of last season in Allen Christensen, Mitch Robinson and Tom Bell.

Fagan was particularly pleased with the performance from Christensen, whose persistent shoulder and collarbone injuries had kept him from playing since round 11, 2016.

"I thought he made a really solid contribution today," Fagan said.

"Charlie Cameron was exciting. You can see why we got him to the club - not just his ability to score but to apply pressure to the opposition and be able to compete in the air and on the ground.

"It's going to take us a bit of time.

"You put six guys in that haven't played together much with a bunch of teammates that haven't played with them either ... it takes you a while to get that understanding and that cohesion that you strive for as a coach."