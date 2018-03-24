Auckland (AFP) - Only 17 balls were possible as rain washed out most of day three of the first Test between New Zealand and England in Auckland on Saturday.

Only 17 balls on wet day three of New Zealand-England Test

The players were forced from the field 10 minutes after the start, and with nearly five hours of showers, play was abandoned after the scheduled dinner break.

In the brief period of play, Henry Nicholls reached his half century to be 52 not out with BJ Watling on 18 and New Zealand were 233 for four, leading England by 175.

Rain has restricted play to just 26 overs in the past two days but better weather is forecast for the remainder of the Test.