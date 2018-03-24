Kemp has race options for Mr Marbellouz

Trainer Kevin Kemp isn't worried about whether Mr Marbellouz makes the field for the rich Weetwood Handicap, despite the gelding's brilliant win on Saturday.

Mr Marbellouz ($1.45 favourite) made it four wins in a row and six wins from seven career starts in the Mandate Class 6 (1200m) at Doomben.

Kemp was pleased when apprentice Jag Guthmann-Chester rode Mr Marbellouz right out to the line to score by 2 1/4 lengths to beat Publishing Power ($8.50).

The Weetwood Handicap to be run at Toowoomba on April 7 marks the start of the Queensland winter carnival and is again likely to attract a classy field.

Kemp, who has won it four times, will already have Tisani Tomso in the field but would also like to have Mr Marvellouz contest the race.

"He is still a Class 6 horse and he would need a big lift in rating to make the field. But I am sure he will be hard to beat if he does," Kemp said.

"In the end if he makes it, he makes it. If he doesn't there is a Class 6 over 1100m for him on the same day. He can run in that instead if need be."

Kemp said if Mr Marbellouz made the Weetwood field, Guthmann-Chester was likely to keep the ride.

Guthmann-Chester brought up his 20th metropolitan winner and forfeited his 3kg claim with the win.

The day didn't go completely to order for Guthmann-Chester, who was later suspended until April 4 for causing interference on Rudy which ran fifth in the Mandate Open.

"Jag is set to take his suspension from Saturday night, which means he can ride Mr Marbellouz in the Weetwood Handicap," chief steward Allan Reardon said.

Trainer Ducky Baker's loyalty to jockey Skye Bogenhuber paid off when Reward For Effort ($4.20) won the Fillies and Mares Class 6 (1200m).

"(Sydney trainer) Tim Martin sent her up to me and she was unlucky in the Dalby Newmarket at her first start this area. Skye has been riding her and I thought I would stick with her," Baker said.