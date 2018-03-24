New Zealand v England 1st Test scoreboard

Auckland, March 24, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the first Test between New Zealand and England in Auckland on Saturday:
England first innings 58 (C. Overton 33 not out; Boult 6-32, Southee 4-25)
New Zealand first innings (overnight 229-4)
J. Raval c Bairstow b Anderson 3
T. Latham c Woakes b Broad 26
K. Williamson lbw Anderson 102
R. Taylor c Woakes b Anderson 20
H. Nicholls not out 52
B. Watling not out 18
Extras: (lb7, w5) 12
Total: (for 4 wickets; 95 overs) 233
Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Raval), 2-92 (Latham), 3-123 (Taylor), 4-206 (Williamson)
To bat: Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult
Bowling: Anderson 21-7-56-3, Broad 21-6-37-1, Overton 18-7-43-0, Woakes 23-8-55-0 (1w), Ali 12-1-35-0
Toss: New Zealand
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)
TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
afp