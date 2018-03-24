Stellar Collision takes out Hareeba Stakes

Stellar Collision has well and truly shrugged off his pretender tag with a narrow but stylish win at Mornington.

Perfectly handled by Dean Yendall, Stellar Collision claimed a second stakes race win when taking out the Listed Hareeba Stakes (1200m) on Saturday.

Trainer Darren Weir said the sprinter was being unfairly labelled a pretender early in his career after what the leading horseman described as not having a lot of luck.

Taking full use of his inside draw, Stellar Collision ($5) scored by a short neck from Tasmanian galloper I'm Wesley ($5) with Husson Eagle ($20) rattling home for third, a further short neck away.

Weir said Stellar Collision turned his form around when winning the Christmas Stakes at Caulfield in December.

"He's just a really good honest horse," Weir said.

Stellar Collision had finished in the placings at his four subsequent starts, including a win at Morphettville in Adelaide before Saturday's win.

Weir is considering returning to Adelaide with Stellar Collision for the carnival in May.

"I've always thought he might be a lightweight chance in the Goodwood, so after this win I think it might become a bit more serious," Weir said.

"If he draws a barrier, he's got the ability.

"The barrier's the key as he can take a position and then go."