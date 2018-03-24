Another first for in-form Munce at Doomben

Tough galloper First Crush defied his usual racing pattern to continue trainer Chris Munce's great run of success at Doomben.

Munce has had nine overall winners in the past month and five metropolitan winners at the past three Saturdays.

First Crush ($4.80) led all of the way to beat Honey Toast ($5) by a half head with another half head to Morendi ($4) in the Mandate Open (2030m).

Munce wasn't keen to lead with First Crush but told jockey Ron Stewart to go to the lead after he decided there was no early pace in the race.

"He isn't really a horse to lead. But it was better to go to the front rather than over race back in the field after a slow pace," Munce said.

"He can now press on to the Toowoomba Cup in a fortnight and we will be able to ride him off the pace."

First Crush is one of several horses Munce trains for Whitby Racing syndicates and has now won five races and more than $150,000 since moving north from Sydney last year.

"He really is honest and I have been wanting to get him into some better races," Munce said

Honey Toast and Morendi are also headed to the Toowoomba Cup which is developing into a very good race.