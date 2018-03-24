Rain stifles New Zealand-England Test

Auckland, March 24, 2018 (AFP) - - Rain restricted the first two sessions on day three of the first Test between New Zealand and England to just 17 balls in Auckland on Saturday.

The players were forced off the field 10 minutes after the start of play, which was long enough for Henry Nicholls to reach his half century.

At the scheduled dinner break, New Zealand were 233 for four, with little prospect of any further play because of a persistent drizzle.

Nicholls was 52 not out with BJ Watling on 18.

After a full day's cricket on the first day of the Test, only 26 overs have been bowled since because of the weather.

