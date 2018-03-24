Bodega Negra headed to Toowoomba Cup

Veteran Bodega Negra has beaten the threat of retirement and earned himself a start in the Toowoomba Cup with his first win in more than a year at Doomben.

It was the first time Bodega Negra struck a wet track after five times of late he was headed to the races and they were abandoned.

Bodega Negra ($12) scored his first win since taking a race at the Gold Coast on January 7 last year when he burst through to beat Rock On Ivy ($41) by 3/4 lengths in the Mandate Open (1600m).

Trainer Bruce Hill was the least shocked by the win, having never lost confidence in the seven year old.

"I have been saying for months all he needs is a wet track. We had him in the winter in races he could win and he got dry tracks," Hill said.

"It was the same in the early summer and he finally got the right conditions here."

Hill said Bodega Negra could now head to the Toowoomba Cup (2000m) on April 7.

'"He has won nearly $500,000 for us, so it would be great for him to win a feature race," he added.

Rock On Ivy is also headed to the Toowoomba Cup as is fifth placed Rudy, who was resuming from a spell on Saturday.