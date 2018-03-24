News

Lachlan King lands breakthrough city win

Craig Brennan
AAP /

The son of Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Steven King has broken through for his first metropolitan winner, guiding home Velox at Mornington.

Apprentice Lachlan King took the ride on the Lindsay Park-trained galloper in Saturday's No Fuss Event Hire Handicap, giving the imported galloper a perfect ride.

Velox ($11) scored a three-quarter length win over Brimham Rocks ($4.60) with Shoreham ($5.50) 1-3/4 lengths away third.

King has been riding for about 16 months and had ridden 84 winners before breaking through for Saturday's success.

The 19-year-old estimated he'd had 10 rides in the metropolitan area before his win on Velox.

"I thought I was at the stage where I could get a few rides in town," King said.

"But I started at a bad time of year, the autumn, when it's hard to get rides, but I was still able to pick up a few here and there and experience all the tracks.

"I like Mornington and I've had a lot of luck here.

"It's also good riding for an in-form stable like Lindsay Park, so hopefully I can keep it going."

King rides work for Lindsay Park at their property at Euroa in country Victoria and also in trials when asked.

"I'm not tied to them but I want to keep riding for them," he said.

King's father won the 1991 Caulfield and Melbourne Cups on Let's Elope as well as a Cox Plate on Fields Of Omagh, while the Golden Slipper was the only one of the big four races in Australia to elude him.

