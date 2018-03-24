Guthmann Chester nears milestone

Apprentice Jag Guthmann Chester moved within sight of a career milestone with an all-the-way win on Yarrapower at Doomben.

Guthmann Chester bounced Yarrapower ($6) straight to the lead and he went on to beat Now You See ($10) by 2 1/4 lengths in the Mandate Handicap (1050m) on Saturday.

He leads the metropolitan apprentices title with 18 winners and also recently won a metropolitan standard race at Sandown in Melbourne.

"That was 19th city winner, so I have one to go before outriding my 3kgs claim and that will be an achievement," he said.

Winning trainer Darryl Hansen said he was sure Guthmann Chester could go a long way as a jockey.

"Yarrapower was disappointing last start when he couldn't lead and (I) told Jag to get to the front at all costs. He carried out those instructions to the letter," Hansen said.