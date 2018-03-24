Rain continues to plague New Zealand-England Test

Auckland, March 24, 2018 (AFP) - - Rain continued to plague the first Test between New Zealand and England in Auckland on Saturday but not before Henry Nicholls had reached his half century as the Black Caps inched further ahead on day three.

Only 17 balls were bowled in the first session with Nicholls advancing from his overnight 49 to 52 and New Zealand moving to 233 for four, a lead of 175.

BJ Watling was not out 18.

The drizzle that hampered day two of the Test returned two minutes into the third day and after three overs the players left the field.

Nearly an hour later the covers came off but the drizzle returned before the players could get back on the field and an early tea break was announced.

