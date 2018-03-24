I Am Excited claims Darby Munro Stakes

Trainer David Pfieffer has a step up in class planned for I Am Excited after the filly continued her unbeaten preparation by winning the Listed Darby Munro Stakes at Rosehill.

I Am Excited's next race is the Arrowfield Sprint after winning the Darby Munro Stakes at Rosehill.

The three-year-old's next target is the Group Two $600,000 Arrowfield Sprint (1200m) at Randwick on April 14, the same trip she mastered as the $3.60 favourite on Saturday.

"She's in great form, she's going well. Three on a row is hard to do in big races," Pfieffer said.

Warwick Farm-based Pfieffer pinpointed a campaign-launching open handicap victory at Randwick last month as a turning point for I Am Excited.

"For her to get back, charge home and nail it late on the line has given her a lot of confidence. She's gone forwards in leaps and bounds since," he said.

I Am Excited produced a measured run on a rain-affected track with Blake Shinn and skipped clear at the 100 to beat Isaurian ($5) by half a length.

Za Zi Bar ($18) was third, 2-1/4 lengths further back.

I Am Excited also won at Listed grade last start in the Fireball Stakes (1100m), so Pfieffer said a return to Group Two company was the logical progression.

"It'll be a big test for her but she's always shown good ability," he said.

I Am Excited already has black-type at Group Two level after placing third in the Furious Stakes (1200m) behind Formality and Champagne Cuddles at Randwick last September.