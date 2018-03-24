Rain ruins third day of NZ-England Test

Rain has killed off the third day of New Zealand's day-night Test match against England with only 17 balls bowled.
The umpires eventually called stumps at after the dinner break.
The Black Caps are in a commanding position at 4-233 with Henry Nicholls unbeaten on 52 and BJ Watling on 18 to put them 175 runs ahead.
There wasn't a ball bowled post-dinner on Friday's second day,.
Fortunately for Kiwi captain Kane Williamson, he had enough time during Friday's patches of cricket to secure a record-breaking 18th Test ton.
As a result, the 27-year-old Tauranga native surpassed the legendary Martin Crowe as New Zealand's all-time Test century scorer, a 23-year-old record.
On Thursday's first day, the English were sent in to bat and were bowled out for 58 - their sixth-lowest Test innings total.