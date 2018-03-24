Silk hits classy half-ton in Shield final

A half-century to Jordan Silk has helped Tasmania to a steady start in their Sheffield Shield final against Queensland.

Tasmania are 2-99 at lunch on day two of their Sheffield Shield final against Queensland.

Needing an outright victory to secure the title, the Tigers won the toss and elected to bowl first at Allan Border Field on Saturday after play on day one was abandoned due to a soaked outfield.

At the lunch break, Tasmania were 2-99, with a productive Silk unbeaten on 68 off 117 balls alongside Jake Doran (12 not out).

They lost opener Alex Doolan (2) in just the fifth over but Silk's 58-run partnership with Beau Webster gave them the ascendancy for much of the first session.

Silk looked in fine touch, smacking 10 boundaries, including three in one Brendan Doggett over, on his way to his 12th first-class half-century, which he brought up in 76 balls.

He survived a huge appeal when Jack Wildermuth appeared to have him trapped plumb in front.

But the Bulls made their breakthrough two deliveries later when Webster was caught behind for 10, leaving the visitors at 2-65.

Wildermuth has taken 1-8 off just six overs. Michael Neser (1-30) claimed Queensland's other wicket.