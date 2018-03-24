Champions Germany and Spain battle to draw

World champions Germany have drawn 1-1 with Spain in a high-tempo friendly as they launched their preparations for a title defence in Russia and Spain's Diego Costa made his comeback following a transfer ban.

Germany and Spain have battled to a 1-1 draw in their international friendly in Dusseldorf.

Germany were on Friday made to work hard against the Spaniards, unbeaten under coach Julen Lopetegui, but still managed to stretch their own unbeaten run to 22 matches, one shy of the German record of 23 dating to 1978-80.

They can now match it when they take on Brazil on Tuesday. Spain, the 2010 World Cup winners, host Argentina in Madrid.

The visitors, with captain Sergio Ramos earning his 150th cap, went ahead when Rodrigo Moreno timed his run perfectly to pick up a superb through ball from Andres Iniesta and beat keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the sixth minute.

The Germans, who at times struggled with their opponents' quick passing, managed to draw level with an unstoppable 20m strike from Thomas Mueller in the 35th.