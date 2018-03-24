Colombia stun France with comeback win

Juan Fernando Quintero's late penalty has allowed Colombia to come from 2-0 down to beat France 3-2 in a friendly in Paris.

The hosts were cruising after 26 minutes on Friday thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud and Thomas Lemar but Colombia were much the better team in the second half.

Luis Muriel had pulled one back before the break and Radamel Falcao levelled after the hour.

Then with only five minutes left, Quintero scored from the spot after a foul by Samuel Umtiti.

It was a hugely disappointing end to the night for France, who began the match showing so much promise.

France next face World Cup hosts Russia in St Petersburg on Tuesday, while Colombia take on Australia.