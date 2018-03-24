England break Dutch drought with win

England have ended a 22-year win drought against the Netherlands thanks to Jesse Lingard's strike for a 1-0 triumph after a performance of composure and quality in a friendly.

Gareth Southgate's World Cup-bound England side were superior for much of the match on Friday, organised and in control even before Manchester United midfielder Lingard's 59th minute goal secured their first win over the Dutch since Euro '96.

The Netherlands, still smarting from missing out on this year's finals in Russia after a second straight failure to qualify for a major championship, were left with little to cheer at the start of reconstruction under new manager Ronald Koeman.

The home side got lucky soon after halftime when a clear foul on Marcus Rashford in the penalty area was waved away.

But the visitors were soon rewarded for their control and some neat passing movements when a loose ball fell to Lingard, who swept it home with a right-foot finish from just outside the box for his first senior international goal.