Osmond snatches world gold as Olympic champion Zagitova crashes

Milan (AFP) - Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond snatched the women's gold as Olympic champion Alina Zagitova crashed to fifth at the world figure skating championships on Friday.

Osmond -- the Olympic bronze medallist -- pulled out a flawless free skate to 'Black Swan' to surge from fourth after the short programme to her first world title with a total score of 223.23 points.

Japanese skaters Wakaba Higuchi (210.90) and Satoko Miyahara (210.08) took silver and bronze respectively.

Zagitova fell three times during her four minutes free dance set to Austrian composer Ludwig Minkus's score to the ballet Don Quixote, about the fictional Spanish nobleman.

It spoiled the 15-year-old's bid for a golden finale to her senior debut season in which she had won the ISU Grand Prix Final, the European and Olympic titles.

Italy's Carolina Kostner, who had been leading after the short programme, fell to fourth after also crashing in her skate to Debussy's 'L'apres-midi d'un faune'.

Two-time holder Evgenia Medvedeva did not defend her title after her silver behind Zagitova at the Olympics in South Korea.