Milan (AFP) - Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond snatched the women's gold as Olympic champion Alina Zagitova crashed to fifth at the world figure skating championships on Friday.

Osmond -- the Olympic bronze medallist -- surged to her first world title with a total score of 223.23 points.

Japanese skaters Wakaba Higuchi (210.90) and Satoko Miyahara (210.08) took silver and bronze respectively after the free skating final.