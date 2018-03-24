Six-time champ Djokovic loses in Miami

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic has lost 6-3 6-4 to Benoit Paire in the Miami Open's second round, with the frustrated Serb insisting it's taking time to pull together his game after injury.

France's Paire fired nine aces while breaking four times in 67 minutes on Friday.

Former world No.1 and tournament champion Djokovic is focusing on his return from an elbow injury.

"I'm trying, but it's not working," he said.

"I started the match well, first six games then I just ran out of gas. He was serving well. I just wasn't able to break him down. He was just coming up with the good shots at the right time. It happened very fast."

Meanwhile, Australian Davis Cup teammates Matt Ebden and John Millman won't be joining countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis in the third round.

Japanese star Kei Nishikori clawed back from from 2-5 in the first set to beat Millman 7-6(4) 4-6 6-3 in two hours and 53 minutes.

It followed Millman's first-round victory over German Peter Gojowczyk.

Ebden was beaten by rising Korean Hyeon Chung 6-3 7-5 in the second round after opening his campaign with a win over French veteran Gilles Simon.

Kokkinakis faces world No.1 Roger Federer on Sunday.

The Australian advanced to the round of 64 after defeating France's defeating France's Calvin Hemery in straight sets.

Second-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic moved into the third round with a 7-5 6-3 triumph over Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

David Goffin was unsuccessful in his return from an eye injury, with the seventh seeded Belgian falling to Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-0 6-1.

American wild card Michael Mmoh produced another surprise, upsetting 12th seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6(4) 2-6 6-4.

Diego Schwartzman and Milos Raonic also moved on.

Argentine Schwartzman, the 13th seed, dominated Chilean Nicolas Jarry 6-3 6-1 while the 20th seeded Raonic, a 2016 Wimbledon finalist, cruised into the third round with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Swede Mikael Ymer.