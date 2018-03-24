Morkel credits hard work for 300 wickets

South African seamer Morne Morkel says his 301 Test wickets are a testament to the hard work he has put into something that many international bowlers take for granted.

Morne Morkel says his success has come on the back of hard work.

The tall quick reached the milestone in the third Test against Australia at Newlands on Friday with the scalp of Shaun Marsh on his way to 4-87 as the tourists were reduced to 9-245, a deficit of 66 at stumps on day two.

"I have worked really hard through the years, I wasn't blessed with that natural talent to run up and hit a length, so over 12 years it was hard work to get to be able to do that," Morkel told reporters.

"It's a special feeling, mostly because I am the world record holder for the most no balls! But to eventually reach it (300 wickets) is something I have worked for a long time to achieve and to do it at this amazing venue is even better."

Morkel said before the four-match series he would retire from international cricket and after a difficult first Test in Durban in which he returned figures of 3-122, he was dropped for the second game in Port Elizabeth.

He could have been stranded on 297 test scalps but a toe injury to fellow seamer Lungi Ngidi saw him back in the side.

"In PE (Port Elizabeth) I sat down for hours looking at my Durban spells and what I had to work on. Luckily for me I got an opportunity with Lungi getting a niggle."