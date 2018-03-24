News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Three dead in France in jihadist shooting spree (clone 39610176)
Gunman identified after three shot dead in France terror attack

Mexico City airport group raises $1.6 bln in investment trust offering

Reuters
Reuters /

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The group developing Mexico City's new airport, GACM, said on Friday that it has raised 30 billion pesos ($1.62 billion) through an offering of an infrastructure investment trust to help finance the project.

Construction is already underway on the capital's new airport, a $13 billion project, but Mexican leftist presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has threatened to cancel it.
GACM confirmed the sum in a post on Twitter.

(Reporting by Diego Ore; writing by Julia Love; editing by Christine Murray)

Back To Top