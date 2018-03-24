News

Three dead in France in jihadist shooting spree (clone 39610176)
Gunman identified after three shot dead in France terror attack

Prosecutor says one person arrested after southern France attack

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - Police have arrested a woman connected to a gunman who killed three people in southwestern France on Friday as he held up a car, fired on police and seized hostages in a supermarket, a French prosecutor said.

Francois Molins, who is heading up the investigation, said the attacker, Redouane Lakdim, 25, was known to security services for his links to radical Islam.
"The monitoring ... in 2016/2017 did not reveal any apparent signs that could lead (us) to foresee he would act," Molins said.


(Reporting by John Irish and Michel Rose)

