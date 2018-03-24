Craigslist shuts down personals section after sex trafficking bill

(Reuters) - Classifieds website Craigslist has closed down its personals section following the passing of a bill that aims to curb online sex trafficking.

"Any tool or service can be misused. We can't take such risk without jeopardizing all our other services, so we are regretfully taking Craigslist personals offline," the company tweeted on Friday.

The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Wednesday aimed at penalizing website operators that facilitate online sex trafficking, chipping away at a bedrock legal shield for the technology industry.

The bill passed the House of Representatives last month and President Donald Trump is expected to sign it into law soon.



