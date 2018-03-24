Peru's new president vows fight against graft, calls for unity

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's new president, Martin Vizcarra, promised on Friday his government would fight corruption "head on" after his predecessor resigned mired in scandal, and called for the country to come together to push past the political crisis.

In a speech before Peru's opposition-controlled Congress after being sworn in, Vizcarra said he would form a completely new cabinet and that no branch of government should trample another.

Vizcarra was Peru's first vice president and ambassador to Canada before arriving in Lima early on Friday to replace former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who resigned this week in the face of near-certain impeachment.



