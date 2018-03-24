'Disgraceful' Newlands fans not OK: Boof

Darren Lehmann has lashed members of the crowd in Cape Town for their behaviour during the third Test, which was so "disgraceful" it prompted Cricket Australia to lodge a formal complaint with its South African counterpart.

The four-Test series between Australia and South Africa continues to careen from controversy to controversy, with the match at Newlands delivering more ugliness.

A spectator was evicted from the ground on Friday, having peppered David Warner with personal abuse in the staircase after the batsman's dismissal.

A total of 12 fans have been turfed from the Test for offensive behaviour. Most of it has concerned players' wives and families and not all of it has been directed at Warner.

Lehmann, who has been involved with the sport as either a player, commentator or coach for the past 30 years, says he has never heard crowd behaviour get so vile.

"Not on this level," Australia's coach told reporters.

THIRD TEST: Lyon keeps Aussies in the Test with the bat

"It's been disgraceful. You're talking about abuse of various players and their families and personal abuse.

"It shouldn't happen.

"Banter, that's fine. Banter is good-natured fun by crowds but they've gone too far here ... it's been poor.

"We'll see what happens, hopefully something."

Lehmann added his team accept they will be taunted "all around the world".

"But as soon as they cross the line and they talk about players' families the whole time and getting abused like that, it's just not on," he said.

"You don't expect that when you're leaving the ground.

"Having a go at someone's family - it's just disgraceful."

The relationship between the boards of Cricket Australia (CA) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) has already been stretched in this series.

CSA was in damage control during the second Test over a photograph showing Clive Eksteen and Altaaf Kazi, two high-ranking officials, posing with fans wearing Sonny Bill Williams masks at St George's Park.

Kazi has left the organisation but Eksteen still has his job. The pair had overruled CA's request for the masks to be banned at the venue.

Warner's staircase stoush with Quinton de Kock, ignited by a comment the Proteas keeper made about Warner's wife Candice, also tested both boards' diplomatic skills.

At Newlands, Warner was clearly unhappy but not nearly as demonstrative compared to his rampage in Durban.

The security guard accompanying the batsman shook his head at the spectator, urging him to be quiet and move away.

The commotion captured the interest of the Proteas, who were jubilantly celebrating after Kagiso Rabada uprooted Warner's off stump.

"We can't control that. Unfortunately, there is a bit of alcohol and there's hot sun," Morne Morkel said.

"It's part of the game but there is a line and its important not to cross that."

Australia's head of security Frank Dimasi raced down from the rooms and had a long discussion with local guards after the incident, telling them to lift their game.

The next dismissed batsman, Usman Khawaja, was notably offered a far-greater level of protection.