Svitolina ends Osaka's streak in Miami

Fourth seed Elina Svitolina next faces Australian Daria Gavrilova in the Miami Open after ending the eight-match winning streak of Japan's Naomi Osaka in the second round.

Osaka ran out of puff on Friday after a half a month of top tennis on North American hardcourts as she went down 6-4 6-2 to the Ukranian in one hour and 22 minutes, with four dropped serves.

Osaka later said she hadn't been feeling well, "like I need to throw up".

Osaka has risen into the elite title challengers after her remarkable run to the Indian Wells trophy at the weekend, during which she beat No.5 Karolina Pliskova and surprised world No.1 Simona Halep.

Now ranked 22nd, she began in Miami by putting out icon Serena Williams in the first round before being stopped by Svitolina, who now leads their series 3-2.

Svitolina showed her intentions early as she broke for 2-1, only to lose it a game later.

However, the Ukrainian went back up 3-2 on an Osaka backhand error and won the opener on a service winner.

Svitolina raced to 4-0 in the second as the fire drifted from Osaka, and to the Miami third round for a fourth time on third match point.

Svitolina faces 26th seed Gavrilova on Monday AEDT after the Australian beat German qualifier Andrea Petkovic 7-6 6-4.

Fellow Aussie Ash Barty beat American Claire Liu 6-0, 7-6 (7-0).

Ninth seed Petra Kvitova defeated 19-year-old Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 7-5 3-6 6-3, with the loser forced to save six break points.