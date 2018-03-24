'No excuses' for Crows' round one AFL loss

A frustrated Don Pyke says there's no excuses for Adelaide after a resurgent Essendon came from behind to hand last year's grand finalists a 12-point opening-round defeat.

Don Pyke: injuries are no excuse.

Down by 20 points at the end of Friday night's third quarter, the Bombers booted six goals to one in the final term to run out 14.15 (99) to 12.15 (87) winners at Etihad Stadium.

The numbers from the final quarter will make for ugly reading as the Crows get ready to face premiers Richmond on Thursday in a grand-final rematch.

Pyke's side conceded 20 inside-50s and half of his players went without a tackle during the frantic final quarter.

The Crows were missing seven players from last year's grand final including skipper Taylor Walker, Brad Crouch, Brodie Smith, Tom Lynch and traded defender Jake Lever.

Asked whether their absence or the inclusion of three debutants in Darcy Fogarty, Lachlan Murphy and Tom Doedee, tempered his disappointment, Pyke was blunt.

"No. Not at all," Pyke said.

"We were 20 points up at three-quarter time in a game that we expected to win and we didn't.

"I'm not looking for excuses. We'll understand and give reasons and we'll get better. That's our commitment."

Pyke took a similar tack when asked what impact the Crows' deep finals run might have had on their opening-round fitness.

"I wouldn't have thought any," he said.

"I saw Richmond play last night (during their 26-point win over Carlton). I didn't see it impact their performance.

"We knew about it, so we had time to prepare."

Adelaide are hopeful of regaining Walker and Lynch to face the Tigers with the pair set to train on Saturday.

And on a tough night for the Crows, the performance of star recruit Bryce Gibbs was a major positive.

The former Carlton midfielder finished with 35 disposals and lit the spark for his new side with two classy goals in quick succession at the start of the third quarter.

"He was influential at times throughout the night, which is good," Pyke said.

"Obviously bringing someone in from another footy club, there's a transition period for him as well to adapt to the way we play but he showed some really good signs tonight."