Ice Man Raikkonen feeling Aussie GP heat

The "Ice Man" of Formula One Kimi Raikkonen is feeling the heat ahead of Sunday's season opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The former world champion escaped penalty for a practice run-in with fellow Finn, Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, at Albert Park on Friday.

But it remains to be seen if Raikkonen - famous for his ice cool, unflappable demeanour - can keep his prized Ferrari seat beyond 2018 after the Italian giant's team chief refused to guarantee the 38-year-old's future.

Off contract Raikkonen appeared on borrowed time after failing to win a single race in 2017 despite finishing fourth in the drivers' championship.

That impression didn't change after Ferrari team boss Maurizio Arrivabene addressed Raikkonen's future ahead of Sunday's first round in Melbourne.

"Kimi was driving quite well today. We are at the first practice session of the first season," he said.

"Let him drive quietly, please."

Speculation is rife that Raikkonen may be forced to walk away after 16 seasons as an F1 driver next year with Australia's Daniel Ricciardo linked to a move to the Scuderia.

The no nonsense Finn finished 158 points behind Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in the 2017 drivers' standings but appeared a world away from threatening after failing to register a win.

However Raikkonen was controversially denied a first victory in four years when team orders demanded he move aside for teammate and title contender Sebastian Vettel in Monaco last May.

But it seems Raikkonen's fortunes are turning ahead of Sunday's 58-lap opener.

The veteran avoided any penalty despite being hauled in front of the stewards after Bottas was forced into the gravel trap early in second practice on Friday.

Officials confirmed Raikkonen would face no further action after they were satisfied he did not "unnecessarily impede" Bottas on turn three.

Raikkonen said he did not intentionally try to block Bottas.

"I didn't see anything, that's the problem," he told reporters.

"I knew he was somewhere there but I could not see him at all.

"Obviously the team tried to tell me but the call came quite late when they told me.

"I saw the smoke and I knew he was somewhere but I couldn't see him at all so I was scared to move either way.

"For sure it was not ideal for him but I couldn't move because I couldn't see him.

"He was on a cool down lap and I was expecting him to move out of the way.

"But he stayed on the line and when I got close to him I had a lock up."

Qualifying for the season opening Australian Grand Prix starts at 1700 AEDT on Saturday.