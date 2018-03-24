NRL refs boss admits Tigers call wrong

NRL referees boss Bernie Sutton has admitted his whistleblowers wrongly penalised the Wests Tigers in their controversial golden point loss to Brisbane.

However he's yet to form an opinion on the obstruction call which cruelled Penrith in their thrilling loss to Canterbury.

Sutton told AAP that referee Ashley Klein had incorrectly awarded Brisbane a penalty which allowed Jamayne Isaako to boot the winning penalty in Friday's 9-7 victory at Campbelltown Stadium.

In arguably his first major test since taking over the job late last year, Sutton said Tigers back-rower Robbie Rochow was incorrectly pinged.

"Ultimately, the decision is incorrect," Sutton told AAP.

"There are a few contributing factors to how we reached that point. Firstly, initially Robbie Rochow is not square at marker but as the play the ball unfolds, he adjusts his positioning and gets back to a reasonable point of being square.

"From there when (Joe) Ofahengaue completes the play-the-ball, he steps forward and to the left which affects the referees' judgement.

"That's what contributes to them making the incorrect decision."

Wests Tigers coach Ivan Cleary was measured when quizzed about the crucial call but didn't hide his disappointment.

Sutton said he had reached out to Cleary on Saturday to clear the air.

It was the second dubious call the referees made on Friday night with Panthers coach Anthony Griffin questioning how Moses Mbye was awarded an early try when James Maloney was obstructed in the lead up.

Griffin said Maloney would have been better off taking a dive in an effort to draw a penalty however did not want to see that in the game.

Sutton said video referee Steve Chiddy used his discretion when ruling lead runner Will Hopoate had not affected Maloney's ability to get to Mbye.

He said the incident would be reviewed on Monday.

"With obstruction, the on-field referees and review officials, there is some discretion, which they can apply to those obstructions to assess the significance of the contact," Sutton said.

"What I need to remind the guys of is to be really cautious in applying that discretion when there's contact and the try is scored immediately adjacent to where that happened.

"We haven't made a full assessment of that decision at this point, we'll get back together on Monday and go through it in a lot more detail."