NRL refs boss Sutton admits error: report

NRL referees boss Bernie Sutton has reportedly admitted the Wests Tigers were wrongly penalised during their controversial golden-point loss to Brisbane.

The Sunday Telegraph has reported that Sutton confessed Tigers backrower Robbie Rochow should not have been penalised, which allowed the Broncos an easy penalty strike to win 9-7 at Campbelltown Stadium.

"Ultimately the penalty is incorrect," Sutton told the paper.

Sutton said the way Broncos forward Joe Ofahengaue had played the ball on Friday night contributed to Rochow being ruled to not have stood square by referee Ashley Klein.

He said that Ofahengaue played the ball on a slight angle, which accentuated Rochow appearing to be offside.

Wests Tigers coach Ivan Cleary was measured when quizzed about the crucial call but didn't hide their disappointment.

"There's one thing, do you give penalties in golden point, which historically you don't," Cleary said.

"And the other thing is was it a penalty and I don't think it was. We all make mistakes but that's a big one.

"You could tell by the way the Broncos guys reacted. It was almost as if they were embarrassed to win.

I"t's hard, very hard. You've got to feel for the boys. I feel for the crowd. I feel for everyone.

"But anyway, we didn't play good enough ... It's hard to take."