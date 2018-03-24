Veteran Crow on report after AFL opener

Adelaide are sweating on the AFL's match review findings after Richard Douglas was reported for a heavy bump which concussed Zach Merrett during the Crows' opening-round loss to Essendon.

Zach Merrett: in the wars after a heavy bump.

Merrett played no further part in Friday night's thrilling 14.15 (99) to 12.15 (87) victory after being laid out late in the first quarter.

Douglas appeared initially to have made contact with Merrett's shoulder rather than his head.

But the 22-year-old was slow to get to his feet and was bleeding from the mouth as the trainers escorted him off the ground.

Douglas was reported for rough conduct and will learn his fate when match review officer Michael Christian reviews the game on Saturday.

The Crows face premiers Richmond on Thursday in a grand final rematch and will be desperate not to lose further troops with Taylor Walker and Tom Lynch no certainty to return from injuries.

A frustrated Merrett pleaded his case to continue playing but underwent a concussion test and was ruled out by club doctors.

The 2016 best and fairest winner was also concussed during off-season training and suffered blurred vision from a knock in last month's trial match against Richmond.

Former Collingwood premiership captain Tony Shaw was one of several AFL greats who argued that Douglas should not have a case to answer.

"That was a perfect bump, straight into the shoulder blade," Shaw said while commentating on 3AW radio.

"If that is reportable our game is going backwards."

Adelaide coach Don Pyke claimed after the game he had not seen the incident, while Bombers coach John Worsfold was reluctant to dwell upon Merrett's health.

"I've seen him briefly and he's upbeat. He looks really well," Worsfold said.