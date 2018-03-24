US commission blocks Trump tariffs on silicon metal

Washington, March 23, 2018 (AFP) - - An independent US trade body on Wednesday blocked President Donald Trump's administration from imposing duties on imports of silicon metal from four countries because they do not injure US industry.

The reversal affected one of scores of trade cases brought by the administration, which has bragged about doubling American efforts to stamp out dumping and unfair subsidies by US trading partners.

The Trump administration has roiled markets and sparked fears of all-out trade war by imposing steep import tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of imports of steel, aluminum, solar panels and technological goods, in addition to plans to target China with duties of up to 25 percent.

In the latest case, the Commerce Department last year imposed duties on a provisional basis on imports of silicon metal -- used to make solar cells and microchips -- from Australia, Brazil, Norway and Kazakhstan.

But the bi-partisan US International Trade Commission overturned that ruling, saying the imports -- valued at $137.5 million in 2016 -- do not harm US companies.

As a result of the decision, duties collected by customs agents must be refunded.

The Commerce Department looks at a separate question that the ITC: whether the imports are sold at less than fair value or benefit from impermissible subsidies.

In its decision last year, the Commerce Department accused Australian and Brazilian producers of dumping product on the US market and unfairly benefiting from subsidies.

And Norwegian producers engaged in dumping with Kazakhstani exporters had been improperly subsidized, the department said following an investigation.

The ITC has dealt other setbacks to the administration in recent months, most notably when it blocked duties on a $5 billion order of Bombardier C Series jets in February.

